Expect more rain today as the Suncoast waits for drier air

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast remains under a moist and unstable atmosphere. Persistent showers associated with a trough of low pressure will be an offshore feature in today’s weather.

As our winds have twisted a bit south, any storms that form near the coast, south of our area, have a chance of bringing a coastal shower as they drift north. So, along the coast, you should expect a shower anytime and anywhere along the south-facing coastline in the morning.

As the day progresses and the sea breeze forms, the focus for showers moves inland. Later today dry air will try to move in. This may limit the coverage of afternoon storms. It could also cause a few storms to have strong gusty winds.

Rain chances should go down tomorrow as the drier air settles in. Friday should also be a bit drier.

The tropics pose no danger for Florida as the most likely area that could develop into a named storm will curve back into the open Atlantic waters and remain a “fish storm”

