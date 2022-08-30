Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bahia Vista water main project to get back on track, county says

Lanes of Bahia Vista Street have been closed for months.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents along Bahia Vista Street between Beneva Road and McIntosh have been dealing with lane closures and ripped-up pavement for a year as a water main replacement project stalled.

Work on the project started approximately a year ago, but the contract with the contractor was terminated due to lack of progress and adherence to the terms of the agreement, according to county spokesman Drew Winchester.

But the Sarasota County Commission on Tuesday authorized a deal with a new contractor, which promises to get the project back on track.

“This project has been a thorn in the neighborhood’s side for a long time,” said the county’s Utilities Director, Mike Mylett.

Commissioners approved a budget amendment and new construction contract for the parallel force main project along Bahia Vista, from just east of McIntosh Road, to the Southgate master pump station.

The $21 million project is funded by utility rates and Surtax 3 revenues.

“The board allowed us to to sign with a different contractor and we’ll be able to get this project started back up and completed as planned.” Mylett said.

The new 24-inch force main will improve wastewater collection flexibility and increased system capacity, city officials said. The project will also include temporary restorative efforts to asphalt, curbing and sidewalks.

Mylett says this is an important investment in the maintenance and upgrade of county infrastructure.

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing patience with this critical project,” said Mylett.

Residents and businesses in the immediate area will be notified by postcard at least two weeks prior to the start of construction. Project updates are available by visiting Construction – One Week Look Ahead report.

The construction contract was awarded to Forsberg Construction, with an anticipated completion in March 2024. For more information call 311 or visit scgov.net.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

