After heavy rains, DOH-Manatee offering advice on mosquito control

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy weather can bring an influx of mosquitoes into our communities. The Department of Health in Manatee County has some solutions on how to keep yourself safe from bites and illnesses.

Mosquitoes are a nuisance and, more importantly, can spread diseases such as West Nile virus, dengue and Zika.

The public is strongly encouraged to remain diligent in personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”

You should DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use. COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

• Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

• Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

• Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

