Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Bradenton hotel Sunday, authorities say.
Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Americas Best Value Inn on 57th Circle East just after 1 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was found unresponsive in a hotel room.
Deputies found the body of a woman wrapped up in a bed sheet. The woman had suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body.
Homicide detectives determined that Steven Cozens, 34, was a person of interest in the woman’s death.
Deputies say they found Cozens, who later confessed to killing her. Cozens has been charged with second-degree murder.
The investigation is continuing.
