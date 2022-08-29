Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Bradenton hotel Sunday, authorities say.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Americas Best Value Inn on 57th Circle East just after 1 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was found unresponsive in a hotel room.

Deputies found the body of a woman wrapped up in a bed sheet. The woman had suffered trauma to multiple areas of her body.

Homicide detectives determined that Steven Cozens, 34, was a person of interest in the woman’s death.

Deputies say they found Cozens, who later confessed to killing her. Cozens has been charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing.

