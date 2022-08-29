Suncoast Humane Society looking for a few good heroes

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is launching a new program to recruit long-term volunteers -- and a lucky few will have the chance to participate in a unique training opportunity.

The Dog Heroes Program is a new initiative aimed to recruit people who can commit to volunteering at the Humane Society for at least a year.

“Dogs, whether they are in a shelter or your family, they need to get outside and play,” said Humane Society CEO Marueen O’Nell. “This learning opportunity teaches some heroes in our community how to be hands-on and get these guys and gals out, having fun.”

The Humane Society will send a select number of potential heroes to attend a four-day, all-expenses-paid training in Austin, Texas.

The training will take place Nov. 7-10. Dog Heroes will learn leash handling exercises, better understanding of dogs, reading body language and evolving dog-to-dog social skills.

The Humane Society will then expect the volunteers to work 5-10 hours a week for 12 months. Dog Heroes will lead dog play groups and educate other volunteers. Suncoast will promote happy pets through trainer moderate sessions.

Interested candidates can apply by submitting a brief video or essay stating what this opportunity means, why they should be selected and how they would demonstrate their loyalty to Suncoast Humane Society.

Submission should be sent directly to Jessica Pilarz, director of Innovative Programs, at JPilarz@humane.org. The deadline is Sept. 30.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a Dog Hero can email MHimelein@humane.org.

There are various ways to get involved and foster pets in need. To learn more about how you can help, visit www.human.org and or call 941-474-7884.

