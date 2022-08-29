Some slow moving storms could produce heavy rainfall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very light flow of air out of the southeast will make for slow-moving storms this afternoon and early evening.

Because of the heavy rainfall in inland areas over the last few days, today’s slow-moving storms could cause minor ponding on roads and minor flooding of low-lying locations. The timing of the storms will be for scattered showers and thunderstorms to start building inland in the late afternoon.

They will become more numerous by 4-7 p.m. and drift from inland locations to coastal locations along a southeast to northwest line.

Temperatures will be kept down a bit over the next few days by the additional cloud cover and afternoon showers. There will be a slight reduction in late midweek rainfall due to some slightly drier air moving in and a twist in wins to the south.

The tropics are becoming more active, however, none of the potential areas of cyclone development are forecast to impact the state of Florida. That said, should any areas develop they would be at least five to seven days away. Keep updated on any developments.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.