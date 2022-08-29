Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a solemn Monday morning for students and teachers heading into class at The Pine View School.

“We’re all shocked, stunned, grieving. You didn’t have to know Lilly to understand the tragedy of this,” said Scott Wolfinger. He is a teacher at the school.

Like countless others in our community, he is mourning the loss of the young student. Lilly, whose family has asked ABC7 not to print her last name, passed away on Sunday at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

A driver slammed into her as she rode her bike home from school on Aug. 16.

Members of the community have since set up a memorial at the intersection of Old Venice Road and East Bay Street where she was hit. The intersection sees foot, bike, and car traffic on a daily basis.

Teachers and students are tasked with maneuvering the roadway when traveling to and from school.

Wolfinger said, “I have been here at Pine View for 26 years and I’ve driven this intersection. It is getting worse and worse every year.”

For Wolfinger, Lilly’s death is the final straw. He teaches many of her classmates.

“She’s a sweet little girl who was riding her bike home, and that shouldn’t be a dangerous thing,” he said.

Fed up with the dangerous intersection, he started an online petition to make it safer with the help of his students.

“We’re all just really shocked and devastated that one of our own was killed,” says Patrick Collins. He is a Junior at Pine View.

He goes on to say, “I’m a student driver so every time I take a left or a right here I get very worried because there could be a car coming and it hits you.”

When describing Lilly’s death to ABC7, he said it was “completely utterly avoidable.”

You can sign the petition here.

You can donate to Lilly’s family here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.