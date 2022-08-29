Most Sarasota County agencies closed for Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash, recycling and waste pickup will also be affected by the holiday.

Closed Monday, Sept. 5:

Sarasota County Government offices.

The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window.

There will not be regular SCAT bus services or SCAT Plus services.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities.

The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota County.

Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice will be closed; and the Citizens’ Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will also be closed.

The administration office and Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Rd.

The administration offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road.

All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day due to the holiday. Curbside collection will run as follows:

Monday, Sept. 5: no collection services.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: collection for Monday customers.

Wednesday, Sept. 7: collection for Tuesday customers.

Thursday, Sept. 9: collection for Wednesday customers.

Friday, Sept. 9: collection for Thursday customers.

Saturday, Sept. 10: collection for Friday customers.

Operating normal hours on Monday, Sept. 5:

The Siesta Key Breeze and Sarasota County OnDemand service will operate normal hours Sept. 5.

