Missing juvenile in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is searching for Emma Holmes who was reported missing on Aug 28.

Holmes is 12 and was last seen walking away from her home last night in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue in Bradenton.

Deputies say she left on her own and may be hanging out with friends. She was wearing a black top and jeans shorts at the time.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.