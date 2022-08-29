Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continues investigation into murder at Bradenton motel

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a 26-year-old woman found inside a motel room at America’s Best Value Inn in Bradenton, wrapped in a bedsheet. One man whose sister works across the street from the murder scene says this is an area that has a lot of drug activity and prostitution.

“This area is just so bad, it does scare me because she works here, sometimes she works overnight,” said Michael Rigg. “And now we have to worry about murder and homicides, that’s crazy. Drugs is one thing, prostitution that’s another problem, but homicide that’s a different animal.”

Steven Cozens was identified as the suspect. He was located and arrested, charged with second-degree murder. Cozens did admit to the murder. One woman who is staying at another motel nearby who wanted to remain anonymous says this is very shocking and concerning.

“I myself fear for my life, God only knows who could be out there,” said the woman. “With that idea to take a life just because they feel like it.”

The Bradenton woman went on to say that deputies are always patrolling the area. There’s hope that there will now be even more law enforcement presence. The sheriff’s office substation is right across the street from the America’s Best Value Inn. Deputies say the woman suffered trauma to several parts of her body. The relationship between Cozens and the woman is unknown at this time.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that somebody actually lost their life, it’s just not ok,” said Rigg.

The victim’s name isn’t being released because of Marsy’s Law. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.

