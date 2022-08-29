Manatee County Animal Services at full capacity

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at Manatee County Animal Services say the shelter is at full capacity. Even if you aren’t ready to adopt, there are still ways you can help animals in need.

As of Monday afternoon, the shelter has 305 pets in house and at least 200 currently being fostered.

If you’re adopting, you have until Aug. 31 to adopt with all fees waived as part of the “Clear the Shelters” Fosters families are also urgently needed and the shelter will provide you with all the supplies. You can learn more here.

The shelter also needs supplies like dog food, cat food, cat litter and cleaning supplies.

Visit http://mymanatee.org/pets to view all adoptable pets and to plan your visit.

