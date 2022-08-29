Law enforcement still desired profession despite increasing dangers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday brought a third deputy involved incident within the past couple of weeks. Sunday morning a man pulled a gun on Sarasota County Deputies who were responding to reports of the suspect threatening his girlfriend with the firearm.

According to Sarasota County’s Sheriff Hoffman, the man reached behind his back pulling out a semi-automatic firearm. The situation ended with the deputies shooting and killing the man.

However, the increasing dangers haven’t deterred local Kyle Kepner from wanting to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“The challenges we have now actually make some law enforcement agencies better,” said Kepner. “Because, now we get some people who may not be fit for the job out earlier, and we have people who understand the consequences and the price you’re paying to be apart of your community, and be those guardians that speak for the people who don’t have a voice.”

Being a police officer has been one of Kepner’s life long dreams.

“I’ve always wanted to go into law enforcement and nothing is going to stop me,” he said.

Despite the ever growing dangers, he said it’s helping his community which is what drives him to pursue his goal.

“No matter how hard it is. No matter how dangerous it is, that’s part of the job,” he said. “If you feel like that’s going to scare you away, then you shouldn’t be in law enforcement.”

Kepner states the only issue he has with his chosen career path is the salary. Although he thinks law enforcement should make more money, it’s not going to stop him from doing the job.

“They have one of the most dangerous jobs in America, and one of the most challenging jobs,” he said. “Yet, some agencies, I’ve seen them paying $30,000 a year. I can make more money sitting in an office answering phone calls. But, it’s not about the money. It’s about the passion people have for our communities.”

