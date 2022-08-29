Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Gov. DeSantis: Grant money to purchase electric buses for public transit, schools

Sarasota and Manatee are among the counties who will get the news buses.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to groups of veterans and teachers.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to groups of veterans and teachers.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the settlement with Volkswagen, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that more than $68 million will go to an effort to replace school buses in several counties with new electric buses.

That money will secure 227 electric transit buses in 13 counties statewide that will replace existing diesel transit buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.

In addition to public transit, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has also awarded grants to seven school districts to purchase a total of 218 electric school buses in Broward, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.

DeSantis said he hopes the changes with benefit the environment and cut down on harmful diesel transmissions.

“This funding will help lower emissions while also bringing our transit bus fleets to more modern standards,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This is a win-win for air quality and advancing the state’s efforts to bolster growing electric vehicle usage.”

Through Florida’s settlement allotment, DEP has awarded grants to install 150 electric vehicle charging stations along the state highway system and several DERA grants to reduce emissions in and around the state’s ports. These projects include marine engine replacements, an electric freight switch, and port cargo handling equipment.

For more information on Florida’s Mitigation Plan and project selection, please visit DEP’s website.

