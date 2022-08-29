Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

FILE - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter...
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Elon Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter’s whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Musk’s case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko — also known by his hacker handle “Mudge” — received a subpoena Saturday from Musk’s team, according to Zatko’s lawyer and court records.

A former Twitter security chief is alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies at the company. (Source: CNN)

The billionaire Tesla CEO has spent months alleging that the company he agreed to acquire undercounted its fake and spam accounts — and that he shouldn’t have to consummate the deal as a result.

Zatko’s whistleblower complaint to U.S. officials alleging Twitter misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — might play into Musk’s hands in an upcoming trial scheduled for Oct. 17 in Delaware.

Zatko served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

