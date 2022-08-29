City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.

There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities for Sept. 5 will vary:

The regular City Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. Public hearings for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget will start at 6 p.m. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 1565 First St.

For more information about garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651 or visit the Solid Waste webpage on SarasotaFL.gov.

