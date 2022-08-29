Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules

There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday, Sept. 5.
There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday, Sept. 5.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.

There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities for Sept. 5 will vary:

The regular City Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. Public hearings for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget will start at 6 p.m. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 1565 First St.

For more information about garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651 or visit the Solid Waste webpage on SarasotaFL.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO updates
Update: Gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota County
The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and run crash in Sarasota, has...
Teen dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash
Dozens of protesters are upset because the Sarasota County Commissioners may allow massive...
Community protests possible changes along Lorraine Road
Driver in hit-and-run crash that killed teen arrested in Arkansas
Deputies arrived on the scene on August 26th.
Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL

Latest News

John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Some slow moving storms could produce heavy rainfall
Steven Cozens
Woman found dead in Manatee motel; suspect in custody
A crash is slowing traffic on I-75 near State Road 681.
Crash slowing northbound I-75 traffic near Venice
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 28, 2022