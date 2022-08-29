City of Sarasota releases info on wastewater spill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is releasing details on Friday night’s wastewater spill in downtown Sarasota.

According to officials, a 16-inch diameter pressurized pipe ruptured near Shade Avenue and 8th Street Friday night around 9:30 p.m. releasing approximately 340,000 gallons of wastewater into the City’s storm drainage system, including Whitaker Bayou.

City of Sarasota Utilities Department crews responded and stopped the leak. They repaired the failed section of pipe and cleaned up in the affected area.

The pipe was placed back into service early Saturday afternoon and cleanup was complete by late Saturday evening.

“Examination of the pipe revealed the pipe ruptured due to corrosion which is somewhat unusual given the age of the pipe” said Utilities Director Bill Riebe. “The pipe was installed approximately 45 years ago. The expected lifespan of similar pipelines is approximately 70 years. The rupture certainly was unexpected.”

To determine if the corrosion is isolated to the failed section, Utilities Department technicians and engineers are evaluating the entire pipeline. Depending on the results of the evaluation, additional sections or the entire pipeline will be replaced.

The public is advised to avoid contact with water in the Whitaker Bayou until further notice. Health advisory notices were placed at the location of the spill by the Department of Health-Sarasota County.

City crews began collecting water samples from the City’s stormwater drainage system Saturday morning. Water in the stormwater system will be monitored until water quality returns to natural background levels. Results of samples collected on Sunday indicate water quality is approaching natural background levels.

