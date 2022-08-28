SCSO: Investigation underway after man dies at Crescent Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has died at Crescent Beach over the weekend, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a drowning call at the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach in Sarasota Saturday afternoon and tried to help the victim, but he died at the scene.

The man has been identified as Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez from Hollywood, Florida. As the investigation continues, it’s unclear if the man died from drowning or if he had a medical incident that led to his death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

