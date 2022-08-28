Scattered Storms and FOUR tropical disturbances!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was lighter on Saturday with only 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.03″ in Bradenton, and almost an inch at Lakewood Ranch, 0.82″. Our day-to-day weather doesn’t change much through Tuesday with widespread thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms with heavy rain will be possible. By Wednesday to the weekend rain chance drop slightly with hit and miss storms more common.

Tropical possibilities are picking up with four disturbances being tracked by the Hurricane Center. The most interesting disturbance is in the Atlantic with only a 20% chance of developing in 48 hours, then a 60% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days. It’s been 25 years since we had an August with no named storms in the Atlantic basin, with 1997 being the last time. The other years without an August storm were 1961, 1941 and 1929. Activity is still likely to pick up in September. Both the American and European computer models are indicating a tropical storm could develop during Labor Day weekend. There are big disagreements as to exactly where this storm could develop. We will track this closely!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

