NASA prepares to launch Artemis I Mission

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Artemis I mission is set to launch on August 29, 2022. According to NASA, the main goal is to demonstrate the Orion spacecraft’s systems in a spaceflight environment through an unmanned flight as well as to ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight crew on Artemis II.

Gregory Shanos, a NASA Solar System ambassador said, “The whole idea of the Artemis Mission is to land humans on the moon and then use it as a launching spot for Mars in the Future.” He continued to state, “NASA is interested in the South Pole more because there is actually water within craters, some of the craters never see sunlight and so they have water ice there and so if we’re going to have a presence on the moon then we need access to water.”

The mission will be the first integrated test of NASA’S deep space exploration systems as well as the first in a series of missions that aim to progress human deep space exploration. NASA states that the Orion spacecraft launching on the mission will be the most powerful rocket in the world. The rocket is set to travel 280,000 miles from earth, farther than any spacecraft built for humans has flown before.

Mannequins will be prepped in experimental gear to go out on a four to six-week mission beyond the moon. The spacecraft will then launch and ultimately stay in orbit around the moon to collect data before traveling back to Earth. The second flight plans to be fully manned.

In a post published by NASA, the weather for the launch is currently 70% favorable and plans are moving forward.

