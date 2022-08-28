Driver in hit-and-run crash that killed teen arrested in Arkansas

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that David Chang, the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Pine View student, has been caught in Arkansas.

Chang was arrested with the help of Arkansas State Police and Jacksonville police in the Jacksonville area.

David Chang will be extradited back to Florida in the coming days

This is an ongoing story, more details to come.

Lilly was hit by a driver on Aug. 15 as she rode her bike home from school, Florida Highway Patrol says.

Sadly, Lilly has passed as she was being treated at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. She suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The family has asked not to publish Lilly’s last name to protect her privacy. She was a student at Pine View School.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say she was riding her bike inside a crosswalk marked with flashing yellow lights and yellow signage along East Bay Street. The driver fled the scene without offering help.

The next day, David Chang was arrested at his home -- near the spot where the girl was hit -- after a source sent photos of Chang’s damaged car to troopers. According to court documents, Chang told troopers he drove his car to a repair shop in Tampa, telling them a tree had fallen on it.

He’s bonded out of jail, but is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and tampering with evidence.

Feelings of gratitude for community members who have stepped forward to donate tens of thousands of dollars to aid her daughter’s recover is being marred with other powerful emotions aimed at the man accused of putting Lilly in the hospital.

Pine View teacher Scott Wolfinger who teaches history, started a petition to make the intersection where Lilly was hit, safer. So far the move has garnered over 1,500 signatures.

Before Lilly’s untimely death her mother wrote in a post, “I am struggling with feelings of anger at this horrible man who is walking around our community while Lilly is fighting for her life,” Lilly’s mom wrote. “The overwhelming feeling of unfairness comes in waves.”

If you would like to donate to Lilly’s GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking this link. Any money left over from her medical expenses will be donated to All Children’s Hospital.

Chang is scheduled to be arraigned in Sarasota County Court on Sept. 30.

