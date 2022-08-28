Advertise With Us
Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County

The incident happened along Tarawa Drive in Sarasota.
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. Investigators say the incident happened along Tarawa Drive in Sarasota but they did not provide any other details for the time being.

ABC7 has a reporter heading to the scene to gather information.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article with more information as we learn more.

