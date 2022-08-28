Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Community protests possible changes along Lorraine Road

Dozens of protesters are upset because the Sarasota County Commissioners may allow massive...
Dozens of protesters are upset because the Sarasota County Commissioners may allow massive businesses to reshape the neighborhood.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protesters hoisting colorful signs marched up and down Lorraine Road Saturday morning, all of them out there pushing back against would could be a big change in the neighborhood.

The proposal, set to be discussed by the Sarasota County Commissioners on Tuesday, would make major changes to the residential area. Protestors explained Comprehensive Plan Amendment (CPA) 2022-F would allow large industrial businesses to plant roots along Lorraine Road between Fruitville Road and University Parkway.

Some of the area residents galvanized in the march are upset by this because they feel it will be a serious disruption and lower their quality of life if this passes. Many fear large-scale warehouses would bring in too much traffic, noise and lights.

“I just don’t want to see businesses that run 24/7 with lights on and heavy traffic disrupt that,” Vic Obringer, one of the protest organizers, said.

On top of those concerns, many think an industrial area added to the residential zone would be an eyesore and take away from the charm that’s made the green neighborhoods so attractive for residents in the first place.

Protestors plan to take their complaints to the Sarasota County Commission meeting on Tues. Aug. 30 to push back on the proposal, hoping to sway county decision makers.

