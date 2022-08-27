Venice High School Marching band

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Marching Indians are leaving fans of high school football in awe. The team is comprised of 85 students at Venice High School who play and march to support their team.

The Band Director, David Wing, stated, “I’m just beyond proud of the work that these kids, families, and parents do every day to put out a quality product for this community”. David Wing continued to state that the group of students are talented, great listeners, and great performers.

The VHS Marching Indians have begun their performances and are slated to perform every home football game this season.

