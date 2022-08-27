Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Venice High School Marching band

Rehearsal for the Venice High School Marching Indians
Rehearsal for the Venice High School Marching Indians(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Marching Indians are leaving fans of high school football in awe. The team is comprised of 85 students at Venice High School who play and march to support their team.

The Band Director, David Wing, stated, “I’m just beyond proud of the work that these kids, families, and parents do every day to put out a quality product for this community”. David Wing continued to state that the group of students are talented, great listeners, and great performers.

The VHS Marching Indians have begun their performances and are slated to perform every home football game this season.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods announces first ‘Popstroke Tour Championship’ to be held in Sarasota
School board changing in Sarasota County.
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
“SunPass Savings,” is a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike...
SunPass users to get a break for six months
missing man manatee county
Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
Manatee County seeing more commercial and residential developments.
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population

Latest News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital updates their COVID-19 vaccine police.
Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Two fatalities reported in South Venice
US 41 near Downtown Sarasota has standing water across 3 lanes Friday afternoon.
Storms are in the forecast with some heavy rain possible
File - Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a crowd in Sarasota.
DeSantis axes school board members tied to Parkland massacre