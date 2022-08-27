Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in the city of Venice. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th.

According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive and was approached by a suspect armed with a knife. The suspect, bleeding profusely from his torso, continued to approach the deputy despite verbal commands instructing him to drop the knife.

The report continues to state that the deputy utilized non-lethal force to bring the suspect to the floor after he threw the knife at the deputy and charged him. Once the suspect complied, deputies entered the residence to find both a female and an animal suffering from multiple severe stab wounds.

Paramedics arrived and attempted lifesaving efforts on the suspect and the stabbing victim, but both have since been pronounced deceased. The animal is currently in critical condition.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia. Garcia was previously arrested on August 24 for Domestic battery and released the next day on bond. The female victim has been identified as well, but her family has chosen not to release her identity citing Marcy’s Law.

Detectives believe that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide according to the report.

Official causes of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiners’ office.

The investigation is ongoing, more information to follow.

