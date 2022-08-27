Two fatalities reported in South Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two fatalities in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. According to the report, it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for.

Currently the SCSO Is stating that there is no threat to the public due to the incident, but citizens are requested to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.