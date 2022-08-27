Advertise With Us
Two fatalities reported in South Venice

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two fatalities in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. According to the report, it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for.

Currently the SCSO Is stating that there is no threat to the public due to the incident, but citizens are requested to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

The investigation is ongoing.

