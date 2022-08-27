Multiple counties gather to compete in Special Olympics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Area 7 North Swimming Competition took place on the morning of August 27th. Athletes from Sarasota, Lee, Charlotte, Manatee, and Collier counties competed at the Selby Aquatics center in Sarasota.

Stanley Sylverain, the manager of sports training and competition for Area 7 North stated, “we are able able to change people with intellectual disabilities’ lives. It’s a great turnout and a great thing to do, so the fact that we have the volunteers willing to donate their time and an incredible staff makes me thankful for this incredible job and opportunity”.

Nearly 100 athletes gathered to compete in multiple events including the 200-to-800-meter backstroke, freestyle, and butterfly races. Volunteers from across every county came to help with the Olympics including 24 students from Cardinal Mooney High School.

