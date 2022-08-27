Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
More afternoon storms, but the August tropics stay quiet!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our extra stormy weather pattern continues for the last few days of August. From Wednesday to Friday we received over three inches of rain in some areas, Bradenton 3.38″ and SRQ 3.40″, but the 3-day total in Nokomis only 0.74″. Thunderstorms will be widespread for the weekend, especially Sunday, and the start of the workweek. Then daily storms are likely to cut back by the end of the week.

Hurricane Season looks quiet to end August. It’s been 25 years since we had an August with no named storms in the Atlantic basin, with 1997 being the last time. The other years without an August storm were 1961, 1941, and 1929. Activity is still likely to pick up in September. Both the American and European computer models are indicating a tropical storm could develop during Labor Day weekend. There are big disagreements as to exactly where this storm could develop. We will track this closely!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

