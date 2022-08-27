Light up the Night event honors Gabby Petito and Domestic Abuse victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It has been one year since the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito Shocked the world. Now on August 27th, the anniversary of her death, her family wants to pay respects to both Gabby and other victims of domestic abuse around the world.

One year ago, Gabby’s family began to sense something was wrong. Signs that Gabby may be in trouble began to arise as she traveled the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. In September of 2021 authorities found a body near Grand Teton National park in Wyoming. The body was ultimately identified as Gabby and suspicions fell on her then fiancé Brian.

A manhunt for Brian Laundrie came to an end after he was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park according to a statement from the FBI. Near Laundrie’s remains was a notebook containing a confession to the murder.

Now, Gabby’s mother Nichole Schmidt wants to help raise awareness of domestic abuse. Nichole stated on social media, “August 27th marks one year our daughter Gabby lived her last day on earth. She was taken to soon at the hands of the person she loved. This happens too often around the world!”

Nichole continued to write “By honoring these victims, we can also show our support to people that are currently in this situation by letting them know they are not alone, they matter, and we don’t want this to happen to them! Please share and be part of our global effort to raise awareness for domestic violence!”

The Light up the Night event asks participants to light a candle, lantern, or string lights in your backyard to light up the darkness in honor of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

