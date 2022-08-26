Watch: Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver

Advertise With Us
Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies were able to stop a suspected drunk driver early Friday morning as she drove the wrong way in a highway in Oldsmar, officials said.

The encounter, which was caught on dash-can video, shows a vehicle driving past a deputy’s cruiser on State Road 580 at about 1 a.m.

Deputies say the driver narrowly missed hitting several vehicles during the pursuit. After several attempts to get the driver to pull over, one deputy was able to use what’s called a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, where a police vehicle hits the rear of the suspect’s car, forcing them to spin to a stop.

Deputies successfully immobilized the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver
