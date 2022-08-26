Watch: Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies were able to stop a suspected drunk driver early Friday morning as she drove the wrong way in a highway in Oldsmar, officials said.

The encounter, which was caught on dash-can video, shows a vehicle driving past a deputy’s cruiser on State Road 580 at about 1 a.m.

Deputies say the driver narrowly missed hitting several vehicles during the pursuit. After several attempts to get the driver to pull over, one deputy was able to use what’s called a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, where a police vehicle hits the rear of the suspect’s car, forcing them to spin to a stop.

Deputies successfully immobilized the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

DEPUTIES STOP WRONG WAY, DUI DRIVER: This morning just after 1:00AM, deputies spotted a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR580 in Oldsmar. After attempts to get the driver to pull over, deputies successfully immobilized the vehicle and took the driver into custody. pic.twitter.com/5CQ9i4tLu4 — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) August 25, 2022

