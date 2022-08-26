Venice City Council ballot finalized

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Venice election is set, city officials have announced.

Four City Council seats are up for grabs. Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice city limits.

A term on City Council is for three years, however Seat 2 has one year remaining.

Each Council member may serve three consecutive terms. City Council candidates must be residents who have been registered to vote in the City of Venice for 12 consecutive months prior to the first day of qualifying, Aug. 22, 2022.

The deadline to file was Friday, Aug. 26.

The following candidates have qualified for placement on the Nov. 8 ballot:

Seat 2: Dick Longo

Seat 5: Rick Howard and Ron Smith

Seat 6: Rachel Frank

Seat 7: Mayor Frankie S. Abbruzzino and Nick Pachota

Campaign finance reports for candidates and other election information can be found on the City’s website.

Early voting will be conducted at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail in South Venice and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 and continue through Sunday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29, by 5 p.m.

On election day, you must vote in your assigned precinct. For additional information concerning elections, including a precinct finder, polling locations, ballots, election offices or how to register, visit the Sarasota Supervisor of Elections webpage.

