Storms are in the forecast with some heavy rain possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The storms lately have been bigtime rain makers. The atmosphere will stay juiced up through the weekend so the storms that do pop up could produce rainfall totals in the 2-3 inch range for some areas. With light winds we will see slow moving storms start to develop once again. These storms will be widely scattered near the coast after sunrise but pick up late morning and early afternoon. They will be drifting toward the east and then push further inland during the late afternoon and early evening. The high temperature will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° by early afternoon. The rain chance is at 60%.

Light winds will bring a few coastal showers moving inland late in the day (WWSB)

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening although we will have a slight chance for a few morning coastal showers. The rain chance on Sunday bumps up to 70%.

Monday through Wednesday of next week look for scattered late day storms otherwise mostly sunny during the morning followed by increasing cloudiness late in the day along with a good chance for those scattered storms. There will be plenty of moisture available for some storms to dump and excessive amount of rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s everyday and lows in the mid 70s.

Slight chance for a developing storm in NW Caribbean (WWSB)

n the tropics we continue to watch two areas. One in the eastern Caribbean is showing no signs of developing right now however in about 7 days from now it looks like we will see conditions improve for some development and there could be a tropical cyclone in the NW Caribbean or SE Gulf of Mexico by Friday of next week.

The other system is in the east central Atlantic and is moving to the west at 10-15 mph. This system has a small chance of developing over the course of the next 5 days.

