Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America.

According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of ten day. In Manatee County the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.

Jennifer Putnam, a managing broker at Coldwell Banker says the leading cause of the hot housing market is due to inventory and supply.

“Inventory is very, very important and a balanced inventory is when there’s six months of supply. That balances out the page for both buyers and sellers. During the frenzy that we went through our inventory was about two weeks of inventory in July of 2021 now were at two months of inventory.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.