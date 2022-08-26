Rain chances stay high through the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak area of high pressure will stay in control over our area on Friday. Winds will be fairly light out of the SE to start the day and the sea breeze will work well inland. The storms will be mainly inland during the late afternoon and then spread back toward toward the coast late in the evening. There is also a chance for a few showers along the coast during the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s with heat indices ranging from 102-105 during the mid afternoon.

This weekend look for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about mainly in the afternoon and evening both Saturday and Sunday but once again there could be a few coastal showers during the late morning and early afternoon as well. Highs will be close to seasonal averages which are 75 for a low and a high near 91 degrees.

The atmosphere is loaded up with moisture so some of these storms will produce some excessive rain and with the ground saturated in places the runoff could cause some localized flooding concerns late in the day when the storms are going to be stronger.

The wet pattern will continue through much of next week so keep the umbrellas handy.

Wind shear and dry air will stunt these two systems from organizing through early next week (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching two areas of concern right now. One area is in the eastern Caribbean we have a tropical wave moving to the west at 15 mph. This system is moving through an area that is not favorable for developing over the next few days but as it enters the western Caribbean conditions could become a little more conducive for developing into our next named storm next weekend.

The other system is way out in the far eastern Atlantic and will be encountering some strong winds and dry air which will keep this system from becoming a storm over the course of the next several days. The chances for the these two systems developing over the next 2 days is 0%.

Could be next named storm developing in a week over Caribbean (WWSB)

