Missing endangered adult in Manatee County

missing man manatee county
missing man manatee county(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult on Aug 25.

Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton earlier today.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

