Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Lakeland man arranged to meet North Port teen for sex, police say

John Stanford
John Stanford(Lakeland Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Lakeland man has been arrested and charged with arranging to meet a 14-year-old North Port teen for sex, police say.

John Stanford, 25, was arrested Thursday by Lakeland police after a warrant was issued.

Charges include battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.

Stanford initially met the victim online, police said, then sent money, and ultimately traveled to North Port multiple times.

He was picked up in Lakeland Thursday by Lakeland police and FDLE Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods announces first ‘Popstroke Tour Championship’ to be held in Sarasota
School board changing in Sarasota County.
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
“SunPass Savings,” is a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike...
SunPass users to get a break for six months
missing man manatee county
Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
Michael Tremba
Venice man accused of stealing $90,000 from elderly woman

Latest News

Venice City Council ballot finalized
Pinellas County deputies were able to stop a suspected drunk driver driving the wrong was on a...
Watch: Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver
Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver
Pinellas deputies stop wrong-way driver
Rent increases continue on the Suncoast
ABC7 News at 6pm - August 25, 2022 - clipped version Housing market- JH