Lakeland man arranged to meet North Port teen for sex, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Lakeland man has been arrested and charged with arranging to meet a 14-year-old North Port teen for sex, police say.

John Stanford, 25, was arrested Thursday by Lakeland police after a warrant was issued.

Charges include battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.

Stanford initially met the victim online, police said, then sent money, and ultimately traveled to North Port multiple times.

He was picked up in Lakeland Thursday by Lakeland police and FDLE Fugitive Task Force.

