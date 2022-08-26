Hot days with afternoon and evening storms in the weekend forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again today be the driver of our weather. Nosing in from the Atlantic, the high will direct our wind flow out of the southeast.

This will push moisture our way and keep the atmosphere moist enough to ensure good rain chances into the weekend. Areas of low pressure will ripple along a stalled cold front to our north and bring slight wind shifts. This combination of factors will increase our rain chances as we move into the second half of the weekend and the start of the next work week.

The tropics remain slightly more active but still not a threat to the state of Florida. Some computer models are suggesting that one of the areas being monitored for development by the hurricane center will indeed develop in September.

In fact, the GFS model puts the tropical cyclone on the shore of Texas early in September. Other models are also coming onboard with developing the system, but several days later. Errors in 10-day tropical forecasts are enormous and so at this point, it is just something to watch until confidence in the forecast increases. However, it is a good reminder that now is the time to be ready for storms.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.