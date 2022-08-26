Bradenton man missing; could be in danger, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

Deputies say Daniel Zaritsky, 50, hasn’t been seen in several days and his family has reason to believe he is a danger to himself.

He was driving a 2002 Kia Sportage with South Carolina tag 6701PX in the 3800 block of 59th Avenue West in Bradenton.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

