‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school.

“Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation.

Parents can download the app through the iOS store or through the Sarasota or Manatee County School District’s websites. The app allows parents to create an account by providing their child’s name and student ID number and selecting their county.

To download the app and to learn more information head to https://wheresthebus.com/.

