Tiger Woods announces first ‘Popstroke Tour Championship’ to be held in Sarasota
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Golfers have a chance to win a coveted title and $125,000 cash prize thanks to pro-golfer Tiger Woods.
On Aug. 25 Woods announced that registration is open for the first ever ‘Popstroke Tour Championship’ taking place at the 18-hole putting course in Sarasota.
From October 26-28th golfers can compete in two separate championships, The Team Championship and the Stroke Play (individual), in a 72-hole tournament for a total purse of $125,000.
The three-day international competition will bring together players, both pros and amateurs, to find the best putters in the world.
For a full list of rules and where to register for the competition head to https://popstroke.com/PTC/.
