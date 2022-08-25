Advertise With Us
Tiger Woods announces first ‘Popstroke Tour Championship’ to be held in Sarasota

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Golfers have a chance to win a coveted title and $125,000 cash prize thanks to pro-golfer Tiger Woods.

On Aug. 25 Woods announced that registration is open for the first ever ‘Popstroke Tour Championship’ taking place at the 18-hole putting course in Sarasota.

From October 26-28th golfers can compete in two separate championships, The Team Championship and the Stroke Play (individual), in a 72-hole tournament for a total purse of $125,000.

The three-day international competition will bring together players, both pros and amateurs, to find the best putters in the world.

For a full list of rules and where to register for the competition head to https://popstroke.com/PTC/.

