Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases.

It’s made it especially hard for the working class to remain in the area.

According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.

They said they opened up applications for Section 8 housing assistance a week ago and were flooded with people looking for help within the first day.

Sarasota Housing Authority’s Vice President of Resident Services Ken Waters said most people’s rent didn’t just go up a little bit, but enough to force people from their homes.

“We’ve had rent which has increased from $300 to $1,000,” said Waters.

According to Sarasota Housing Commissioner John Colon, it’s due to the buyers market being so high that everyone is opting to rent until things calm down. That means there’s a lot of demand for rentals which is driving the prices even higher.

“We think it’s going to be less affordable for people to come down here to buy homes. So, they’re going to look for more rentals, and that’s going to put even more pressure on the rental market as it is right now,” said Colon.

Colon stated the average monthly price for a 1 bedroom in the Sarasota area is $1,500, and a 2 bedroom is $2,100.

The increases are making it a scary situation for those like police officers or nurses who may not be able to afford their rent-- and not just for the individuals paying the rent, but the community as a whole should they decide to leave for good.

“They all need workers. And it’s imperative that we have people here who can do those jobs, and they need a place to live.”

The Sarasota Housing Authority is trying to relieve that pressure by building two complexes designed to make an affordable place for the working class to live. One of those which is nearing completion called “Lofts on Lemon” located on Lemon Ave. Another on 21st St. called “Cyprus Square” which won’t be build for another year or two.

