No hall pass? Gator removed from Fort Myers middle school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A seven-foot gator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers Thursday.

A school resource officer, who was a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor, who we’re pretty sure did not check in at the office first.

The alligator was taken by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, where it will be relocated to a safe area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.