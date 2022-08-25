Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

No hall pass? Gator removed from Fort Myers middle school

Gator caught at Fort Myers school
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A seven-foot gator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers Thursday.

A school resource officer, who was a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor, who we’re pretty sure did not check in at the office first.

The alligator was taken by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, where it will be relocated to a safe area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Tremba
Venice man accused of stealing $90,000 from elderly woman
School board changing in Sarasota County.
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
DeSantis addresses crowd in Sarasota
3 school board candidates who spoke at DeSantis Sarasota rally win their races
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

Latest News

Gator caught at Fort Myers school
Gator caught at Fort Myers school
“SunPass Savings,” is a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike...
SunPass users to get a break for six months
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Drive-time storms likely on the Suncoast
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
5 more Florida militia members charged with storming Capitol