Late afternoon and evening storms likely

Tracking 2 areas of concern in the tropics
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant moisture in place and high pressure east of Florida we can expect to see another round of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms moving back toward the coast on Thursday. We will see generally mostly sunny skies to start the day and then look for the sea breeze move inland during the mid afternoon and converge with the SE wind. This will be the impetus for a line of storms to develop inland and then move back toward the coast during the early evening. The rain chance during the late afternoon is at 60%.

We can expect this same pattern to continue over the next several days with a really good chance for those late day storms which is typical for this time of year. Since there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere we could see some minor flooding issues at times with some of the heavier downpours.

Some storms will produce 1-2 inches of rainfall in a short period of down which will cause some ponding of water on the roadways.

For boaters and beachgoers look for sunny skies to start the day with a few clouds later in the day with a good chance for late day storms moving in from the east and moving toward the Gulf of Mexico after 5 p.m.

In the tropics we continue to monitor 2 areas in the Atlantic. Both systems have a low chance of developing over the next 5 days. The 1st. disturbance is located to the southeast of the Caribbean and is moving to the NW at 15 mph. Although conditions will be marginal for development through Wednesday of next week but after that the GFS forecast model is suggesting a tropical storm developing in the NW Caribbean or SE Gulf of Mexico Sept. 2nd. It’s a long way off and may not verify but this time of year storms can pop up quickly so stay tuned.

