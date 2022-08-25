Drive-time storms likely on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of moisture in our atmosphere will trigger more showers and thunderstorms today. Like the last few days, the possibility exists for one or two storms will have heavy rain downpours and very gusty winds.

The timing of the storms will also be similar with the evening drive-time in jeopardy today of seeing the visibility reduced. The storms will build inland and drift to the coast.

Most of the daylight hours will be rain free and sunny with clouds building in the second half of the day in inland areas. It will be a great beach day with an afternoon sea breeze keeping things cooler. Away from the coast, the temperatures climb into the low 90s.

Tropics remain calm with only a slight chance for tropical development over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.