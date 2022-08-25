Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - As you drive around manatee county you’ve probably noticed many projects in the works. A lot of them are mixed use, meaning the developments are both residential and retail. Manatee County is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach.

“We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for Manatee County. “It’s really important with staff and with the streamlining of processes, that we are driving development in Manatee County in the most positive way possible.”

One big development currently in the works is near the Costco in Bradenton. It will feature 500,000 square feet of retail, fitness and entertainment space as well as 350 luxury residential units.

“You’re not going to stop it, it’s going to happen no matter what,” said Karolee Gmeinder, a Bradenton resident. “So you mind as well enjoy it, more shopping for me I guess.”

North of the Bradenton project is something similar being built at North River Ranch in Parrish. In addition to retail and residential, that development will feature a

hospital and an assisted living facility. John Neal is the developer behind that project.

“People have a dream to come to Florida and they are coming to Florida,” said Neal. “And we as a developer and home building community are trying to address those needs.”

Manatee County says they follow a comprehensive plan that’s been in place for development, but based on the explosive population growth they say that plan will have to be updated.

“As long as the planners and development at the county continue to drive the change,” said De Pol. “We’ll keep Manatee County a beautiful place to work, to live, to play and that’s our intention.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.