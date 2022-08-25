Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Blaze Pizza donates proceeds to local Suncoast non-profit

Blaze of Hope
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents can support families in need by buying pizza.

“Blaze of Hope” a non-profit organization that helps provide financial aid to families with children who are hospitalized has partnered with the restaurant Blaze Pizza.

On every last Thursday of the month customers who mention “Blaze of Hope” at the storefront will have twenty-percent of their order donated to the non-profit.

Blaze of Hope has many ways people can join their cause and will also be hosting a Walk for Childhood Cancer on September 24th on the John Ringling Bridge.

For details and events head to: https://www.blazeofhope.org/

