Venice man accused of stealing $90,000 from elderly woman

Michael Tremba
Michael Tremba(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast woman is out $92,272 after deputies say someone closely connected to her stole her money.

Michael Tremba, 34, of Venice, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with exploitation of the elderly.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s investigators say Tremba defrauded the woman, whom he regularly “checked up on” at her home, between May and October 2021, After combing through bank accounts, Sarasota County Sheriff’s investigators discovered “a myriad of suspicious and abnormal transactions compared to the victim’s normal spending.”

Tremba allegedly spent the funds on food, gas, inmate commissary in Kentucky, and business-related expenses, authorities said.

Tremba’s arraignment is scheduled in Sarasota County Court Sept. 30.

