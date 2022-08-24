Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results

School board changing in Sarasota County.
School board changing in Sarasota County.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Sarasota County School Board will now take place following Tuesday’s primary. Going from a school board that was 3 to 2 leaning left, to a school board that will now be 4 to 1 leaning right. School board member Bridget Ziegler holding on to her seat.

“We’re ready for a change, for the school board and they showed up made their voices heard,” said Ziegler. “It’s very clear they want to focus on education and we’re going to give them that.”

Vice Chair Tom Edwards is the lone school board member left now who is on the more liberal side of issues.

“I remain committed to servicing and protecting our teachers and all of our students,” said Edwards. “It remains to be seen how the new board will unify the community and govern.”

Former Sarasota Schools police chief Tim Enos and longtime educator Robin Marinelli were on the ticket with Ziegler, and now will be the newest members of the school board.

“I am overwhelmed, my heart was full from the support of the community and parents,” said Marinelli. “It was just an overwhelming feeling of joy and I can’t wait to get to work.”

The current school board members and the newest ones say the divisiveness that has plagued the school board has to go away, and they have to work together for the students.

“I’m hoping that now we’ll have some more unification on the board and some of those issues won’t be so highlighted,” said Rex Ingerick, President of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association. “And we can really work on the business of running a school system.”

The new school board members will be sworn in sometime in the middle of November.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hospital known for years as Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, will close next month.
Venice’s ShorePoint Hospital to close
The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial.
Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Sarasota
Money, drugs and a gun were found in a car during an arrest.
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
FILE - An independent investigation will be conducted amid allegation of misconduct against...
Mayor to ask for independent probe of Bradenton Police

Latest News

FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
Judge invalidates bogus claims in Florida building collapse
Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022....
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
Donating isn't often at the forefront of people's minds, at least, until tragedy strikes.
Sarasota Military Academy partners with SunCoast Blood Centers on blood drive
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp...
Bucs, Brady look to return to Super Bowl after loss to Rams