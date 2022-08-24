Sarasota Military Academy partners with SunCoast Blood Centers on blood drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The students at Sarasota Military Academy will be hosting a blood drive with SunCoast Blood Centers from Aug 25-26.

Donations across the nations have been down and local blood bank drives help make up nearly 25-percent of total donations at SunCoast Blood Centers.

The Sarasota Military Academy and SunCoast Blood Centers have been working together since 2006. More than 6,456 donations have been given and at least 20 thousand lives have been touched by SMA blood donations.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.