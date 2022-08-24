Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota deputies looking for missing endangered woman

Rachelle L. Schwartzberg
Rachelle L. Schwartzberg(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly woman believed to be in danger due to health-related issues.

Rachelle Schwartzberg, 75, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last wearing capri pants, an unknown shirt and red-rimmed glasses.

Schwartzberg left Doctor’s Hospital at 7 p.m. Monday, driving a 2021 grey Kia Soul with Florida tag Z666GH.

The car was last seen Tuesday evening near Cortez Road and 75th Street in Bradenton. It is believed she may still be in that area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mrs. Schwartzberg is asked to contact local law enforcement to assist in locating her.

