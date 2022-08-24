Petition launched to make intersection safer after hit-and-run

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A petition drive has begun to make the intersection where a 13-year-old girl was critically injured a week ag a little safer.

A hit-and-run driver critically injured the teen, named Lilly, at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road as she rode her bike home from school. The busy intersection is a short walk from Pine View School for the Gifted.

Scott Wolfinger, who knows Lilly’s family, started a petition to add a three-way stop or a traffic light to the intersection.

In the online petition’s description, Wolfinger says, “The intersection is dangerous because of foliage on the southwestern corner.

“The large amount of school-related traffic would be made safer for pedestrians and bicyclists if a traffic light or extra stop signs were added.”

Since it’s inception, hundreds of people have signed the petition.

As for Lilly, she is slowly recovering in the hospital, after she suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The alleged hit-and-run driver, David Chang, is out on bond. his arraignment is scheduled Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.